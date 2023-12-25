Fifth Batch Of Injured Gazans Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari plane carrying the fifth batch of wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip arrived in Doha Monday, in coordination with Egypt, to receive treatment as part of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani's initiative to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

This initiative comes within the framework of Qatar's constant support for the fraternal Palestinian people, especially during the difficult humanitarian situation they currently face.

