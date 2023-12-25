Poonch Civilian Deaths: Brigadier To Be Probed, Army Chief Manoj Pande Reviews Security In J&K

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Army attached the Brigade Commander of the 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles in a formal inquiry related to the death of three civilians, sources told news agency ANI on Monday. The Brigadier was attached for a Staff Court of Inquiry.\"The Indian Army has attached the Brigade Commander of the 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles in a formal inquiry related to the death of three civilians...,\" sources were quoted as saying. \"The inquiry will also look into the recurrent loss of own troops in terrorist attacks in the area of responsibility of the officer in recent times,\" the Indian Army sources added has Indian Army ordered inquiry?The inquiry is being conducted by the Army to investigate the death of three civilians who were in Army custody after the Dera ki Gali attack in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists ambushed two Army vehicle on December 21 in Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch. Four soldiers were reportedly killed in the attacks.

Three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning following the attack. They were found dead near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch. Video clips purportedly showing their torture were shared widely on social media, PTI reported had earlier told PTI that the Army has initiated a Court of Inquiry into the alleged torture and the subsequent death of the three civilians. The sources said police have also registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal code against unidentified accused army personnel a post on X on December 23, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, \"Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations.\"Army Chief reviews J&K securityThe statement by the sources came after Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande visited the Rajouri-Poonch sector on Monday to review the security situation in the area even as a Brigadier has been attached for a Staff Court of Inquiry.\"General Manoj Pande visited the Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. He interacted with commanders on the ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges, Indian Army said on X.Around two to three major attacks have taken place in the 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles area in recent times and a change of command is likely, ANI reported Poonch-Rajouri sectors are the responsibility of the 16 Corps, which is going to see a routine change in command as the incumbent Lt Gen Sandeep Jain is handing over command to Lt Gen Naveen Sachdev the light of the terror attacks, the Army is likely to take action and give charge to officers who have dealt with situations in areas where multiple attacks on troops have taken place in this sector Indian Army is also further strengthening its preparedness on the Line of Control and the International Border from where these terrorists have been trying to infiltrate into the Indian side from across, the report said.(With inputs from agencies)

