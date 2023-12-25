Plane With Over 276 Indians Departs France Amid Human Trafficking Probe. Know More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The chartered airplane carrying over 300 Indian passengers and grounded in France over a human trafficking probe has departed from the European country, according to AP.

The plane that witnessed an exceptional holiday ordeal that left about 300 Indians en route to Central America blocked inside a rural French airport for four days the original 303 people on the passenger list, 276 were on the plane that took off just before 3:00 pm (1400 GMT). Among the passengers staying behind were two people questioned by French police over suspected people trafficking, but a judicial source said they had now been released after establishing that the 303 passengers had boarded the plane of their own free will passengers include a 21-month-old child and 11 unaccompanied minors who were put under special administrative care. Several passengers requested asylum in France. The others have sought asylum in France Indian Embassy in France thanked the French government and the Vatry Airport authorities for their hospitality and quick resolution of the situation that allowed Indian passengers to return home embassy also hailed the cooperation of French authorities for working closely with the embassy team and ensuring the safe return of citizens to X, Indian Embassy in France said, \"Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too.\"Two passengers were detained and are appearing before a judge Monday to face possible charges Airbus A340 carrying 303 Indians had been bound for Nicaragua when it was detained last Thursday at Vatry airport, east of Paris, where it had stopped for refuelling had arrived from Dubai and there was an anonymous tip-off that it was carrying potential victims of human trafficking questioning the passengers for two days, French prosecutors on Sunday gave the go-ahead for the plane to leave, reports AFP.

A source close to the inquiry told AFP that the Indians were likely workers in the United Arab Emirates who had been bound for Nicaragua as a jumping off spot for the United States or Canada passengers of the flight, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, were put up at the airport during the investigation, toilets and showers were installed, the local prefecture said, while police have prevented press and outsiders from entering the airport passengers included 11 unaccompanied minors, according to Paris prosecutors Indian embassy in Paris Saturday posted on X that \"embassy consular staff\" were on site to work with French authorities \"for the welfare\" of detained passengers for an \"early resolution of the situation\".The authorisation for the plane to leave came after a French court ruled that any further detention of three of the passengers would be illegal Genevieve Colas, coordinator at the Secours Catholique-Caritas association, said the release of the plane had \"surprised\" her.\"What if they really are victims of people trafficking,\" she asked. \"Then it wouldn't be right to just let them take off to another country.\"The 30 crew members were not detained. Some handled the Dubai-Vatry leg and others were to take over for the flight to Managua. According to Flightradar24, Legend Airlines has just four planes.

