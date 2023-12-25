               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hotels On A High As Travel Rebounds


12/25/2023 2:00:54 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sustained growth in the leisure segment, coupled with encouraging signs of recovery in in-bound tourism, has been the highlight for the hospitality sector in 2023. But on some important fronts-like total transactions volumes and occupancy-the sector is still trailing behind pre-covid 2019 numbers.

MENAFN25122023007365015876ID1107655495

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search