Australian Star Glenn Maxwell's Hilarious Commentary During BBL Game Leaves Internet In Splits (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australian cricket's lively all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, known for his infectious humor on the field, once again charmed fans with his witty commentary during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder. Maxwell, serving as the Melbourne Stars skipper, engaged with commentators, delivering amusing remarks about former teammate Brett Lee and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. Despite the Stars' loss to Thunder by five wickets, Maxwell's mic'd up moments became an internet sensation. Beyond the BBL, Maxwell has expressed his commitment to the IPL, declaring his intention to play in the prestigious league "until he can't walk anymore." The 35-year-old, a key player in Australia's recent ODI World Cup triumph in India, is set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL season. Maxwell emphasizes the invaluable learning experience the IPL provides, especially in preparation for the T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," Maxwell was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press (AAP).

"I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career, the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been.

"You're rubbing shoulders with AB (de Villiers) and Virat (Kohli) for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for," he said.

Maxwell feels Australian cricketers should play in the IPL for experience ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies in June.

"Hopefully, a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin."

Also Read:

Shubman Gill's South Africa sojourn: Indian batting star enjoys safari; shares pics and videos