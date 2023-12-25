Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Techie Set Ablaze By Lover Who Underwent Sex Change To Marry Her

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A software engineer was chained, cut and burnt alive on the eve of her birthday by a childhood classmate in Thalambur near Kelambakkam, Chennai's southern outskirts on Saturday, police said. The victim, R Nandhini - would have turned 26 - was killed by one of her schoolmates, who had gone through a sex-change process to marry her. For the murder of Nandhini, police arrested Vetrimaran, an MBA graduate who was Pandi Murugeshwari prior to having a sex change. They had a good connection in addition to attending the same girls' school in Madurai.

Vetrimaran tried to convince Nandhini to accept his proposals, but Nandhini refused, and they had a falling out. According to a Times of India report, the two continued to communicate despite everything.

Nandhini, the victim, and the suspect had been friends since they attended the same Madurai girls' school. Despite the fallout, they maintained some degree of communication over time.

Also Read |

Karnataka: MP Ananth Kumar Hegde slams CM Siddaramaiah for using Tippu Sultan's name in politics

Eight months prior to the murder, Nandhini, after completing her BSc degree in information technology(IT), secured a job in Chennai and was living with her uncle in the city. On the fateful day, Vetrimaran contacted Nandhini, inviting her to spend time together.



He suggested that he will drop her home and stopped at a remote Ponmar location on the way. Vetrimaran requested Nandhini to pose for photos in the lonely region. He then took the chains from his bike and tied her hands and feet while assuring her it was just for fun.

He subsequently refused to release Nandhini in spite of her pleadings. He slashed her arms and throat with a knife, then doused her with petrol and let her burn. Vetrimaran committed the horrific act and then left the site. When locals saw Nandhini struggling to survive, they called the police right away. In a desperate attempt to save herself, she provided Vetrimaran's contact number to those who found her.



When the police reached out to him, Vetrimaran shamelessly arrived at the scene, falsely claiming that Nandhini was his friend.

Nandhini passed away late on Saturday due to her serious injuries. However, Vetrimaran disappeared by the time she passed away. On Sunday, the cops found him and took him into custody.



In his statement to the police, he revealed that his horrific actions were driven by resentment over Nandhini's refusal to enter into a relationship with him. Despite undergoing a sex-change process in the past, Nandhini had made it clear that they had no future together.

Also Read |

Chhattisgarh businessman receives 9-year sentence for coercing wife into unnatural sex