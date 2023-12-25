Is Shruti Haasan Secretly Married To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika? Orry's Shocking Statement Sparks Rumours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, alias Orry did an AMA session on Reddit on the occasion of Christmas and addressed fans' questions regarding his personal life and the lives of others around him. Orry couldn't stop gushing about Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez and praised them. During the session, a fan asked Orry to name a celebrity who had shown him an unnecessary attitude while posing for a picture. He did not hesitate and named Shruti Haasan. He recalled that the 'Luck' actress was once "rude" to him once. The fact that Orry referred to her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika as "her husband" drew everyone's attention.



Is Shruti Hasan secretly married?



Orry's remark has fuelled speculation that Shruti has secretly married her partner Shantanu Hazarika. They have been dating for a long time and Shruti was asked on Instagram earlier this year if she would marry Shantanu. She laughed and added, 'No, because' as she panned the camera towards him.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Shruti is now starring in Prabhas' 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and the film was released in theaters on December 22, and has been doing well at the box office. Prithviraj Sukumaran also plays a significant role in the film and the film is directed by 'KGF' fame Prashanth Neel.

