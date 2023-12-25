Pakistan Legend Waqar Younis Expresses Concerns Over Shaheen Afridi's Bowling Speed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the first Test against Australia, Shaheen Afridi struggled to maintain his usual pace, averaging around 130 kmph and dropping to a high 120 kmph in the second innings. Waqar Younis, a pace legend from Pakistan, criticized Afridi, expressing concern that if his pace continues to decline, he might end up becoming a 'medium pacer.' Younis emphasized the importance of addressing any fitness or performance issues and highlighted the significance of maintaining pace for a bowler's success. Despite his efforts, Afridi could only manage two wickets in the game, contributing to Australia's massive 360-run victory. The second Test in the three-match series is scheduled for Tuesday, with Australia leading 1-0.

"I am not really sure what is wrong with him. If he is not fit, if he has got some issues, he needs to go away from the game and fix that because if you just gonna carry on like that, you are going to become a medium pacer," Younis told ESPNcricinfo.

"He used to bowl 145 to 150 kmph in the odd days with swing in it. What I am seeing right now is yeah there is a little bit of swing there but his pace is way down. That is not gonna get him wickets. If you not gonna get wickets in here, you are not going to get it anywhere. You got to really learn to bowl in good areas also but also you got to understand that pace is crucial," he added.

