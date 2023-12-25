Sonpur Fair Dancer Escapes Kidnapper

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) A dancer of a Sonpur Fair theatre in Bihar's Vaishali district on Monday escaped from the clutches of a man who had befriended her but then confined her to his house to collect a ransom, police said.

The victim, identified as Rupal, has lodged an FIR in Sarai police station in Vaishali and police managed to arrest two kidnappers.

As per the complainant, she was approached by Ghanshyam Thakur, a native of Manibhakurhar village under Sarai police station in the district, who befriended her and they started meeting each other.

"After few days, Ghanshyam asked me for a date. On Sunday, he came with a bike and took me to Vaishaligarh and the Shiv temple, promising to drop me off at the fair in the evening. However, he asked to have dinner first. After the dinner, he took me to Manibhakurhar village and locked me inside a room. When I asked him to drop me off at the Sonpur fair, he refused and asked me to call the parents and give Rs 2 lakh as a ransom amount.

"On Monday, I managed to flee from the house and reached Sarai police station. I lodged a complaint against Ghanshyam Thakur and his father Naresh Thakur," she said.

An officer of Sarai police station said that a complaint was lodged and two persons were arrested so far.

"We are investigating the claim of the victim, and checking her mobile phone location and other aspects. The investigation is underway," he said.

