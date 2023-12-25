Global High Power Transformers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 3.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Power Transformers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's High Power Transformers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“High Power Transformers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the high power transformers market size is projected to reach $15.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%.

The growth in the high power transformers market is attributed to the demand for high-power transformers. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the high power transformers market share. Major players in the high power transformers market include Schneider Electric, Hyosung Corporation Power & Industrial Performance, Performance Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., TBEA Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

High Power Transformers Market Segments

.By Phase: Single Phase, Three Phase

.By Mounting: Pad, Pole, PC/PCB, Other Mountings

.By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

.By Geography: The global high power transformers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

High power transformers are defined as power transformers with ratings of 801 MVA to 1200 MVA and those which convert voltages, usually from higher to lower, from one stage or phase configuration to another. These high-power transformers are for electrical insulation, power distribution, control, and instrumentation.

