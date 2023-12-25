General Dental Devices And Equipment Market: Navigating Growth Through Innovation And Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The general dental devices and equipment market , analyzed in this comprehensive report, exhibits a dynamic landscape shaped by diverse segments and propelled by emerging trends. From a market size of $12.4 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $13.63 billion in 2024, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The momentum is anticipated to continue, with the market scaling up to $19.57 billion by 2028, driven by a sustained CAGR of 9.5%.

Segmentation: Tailored Solutions for Evolving Needs

1 Type:

.Systems and Parts

.Dental Implant

.Crown and Bridge

.Dental Biomaterial

.Dental Chair and Equipment

.Other Dental Device

2 Treatment:

.Orthodontic

.Endodontic

.Periodontic

.Prosthodontic

3 Application:

.Hospitals and Clinics

.Dental Laboratories

Market Dynamics: Unraveling Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising Dental Health Concerns: Changing lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits contribute to an increased prevalence of tooth problems. The market is driven by the demand for dental care, influenced by factors such as sugar-filled beverages and inadequate oral hygiene, creating opportunities for general dental devices and equipment companies.

Minimally Invasive Procedures: The growth of minimally invasive procedures, characterized by medical and surgical techniques performed through small incisions or natural body openings, fuels the demand for advanced tools in general dental devices and equipment. The market is responding to the need for precise interventions and treatment planning.

Key Players: Shaping the Future of Dental Care

Major companies operating in the general dental devices and equipment market include Straumann Group, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International Inc., A-Dec Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Biolase Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, and others.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Leads, Western Europe Follows

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the global general dental equipment market, with Western Europe securing the second-largest share. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on general dental devices and equipment market size, general dental devices and equipment market drivers and general dental devices and equipment market trends, general dental devices and equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, general dental devices and equipment market positioning, and general dental devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The general dental devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

