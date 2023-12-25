Global Shipbuilding And Repairing Market: Navigating Growth And Green Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ship Building And Repairing Market Report 2023

Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 25, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global shipbuilding and repairing market witnessed robust growth, expanding from $226.71 billion in 2022 to $245.78 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is anticipated to further increase, reaching $333.08 billion in 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 7.9%.

Major Companies:

.Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd.

.Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

.General Dynamics

.Huntington Ingalls Industries

.China Shipbuilding Industry Corp

.China CSSC Holdings Limited

.Fincantieri SpA

.Brunswick Corporation

.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

.Austal

Explore the global industrial automation market with a detailed sample report:



Regional Dynamics:

.Largest Region: Asia-Pacific led the shipbuilding and repairing market in 2022.

.Second-Largest Region: Western Europe held the second-largest share in the market.

Market Segmentation:

1 Type:

.Ship Building

.Ship Repairing

2 Application:

.General Services

.Dockage

.Hull Part

.Engine Parts

.Electric Works

.Auxiliary Services

3 End-User:

.Transport Companies

.Military

.Other End Users

Explore comprehensive insights into the global medical billing outsourcing market with the complete report.



Ship Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ship Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ship building and repairing market size, ship building and repairing market drivers and trends, ship building and repairing market major players , competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ship building and repairing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sea based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Global Market Report 2024



Battle Force Ships Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Cargo Transportation Insurance Market