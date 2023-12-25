Gujarat: Ex-Cong MP Booked For ‘Defamatory’ Remarks Against PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Amreli, Dec 25 (IANS) Former Congress MP Virji Thummar finds himself entangled in a legal dispute over alleged defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a party event in Gujarat's Amreli district.

The Amreli City Police on Monday registered a non-cognisable offence against Thummar based on a complaint. The charges brought against Thummar are under Sections 499, 500, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to criminal defamation and intentional insult.

As a non-cognisable offence, the police are now in the process of seeking court's permission to initiate a formal inquiry into the matter.

The controversy unfolded during the 'Sneh Samvad' programme on December 22, when Thummar, a prominent political figure in Gujarat, reportedly used a derogatory term to refer to Prime Minister Modi.

His remark, which drew criticism from various quarters, led to a complaint being filed by Mehul Dhorajiya, the Amreli district unit general secretary of the BJP.

Thummar, however, has defended his statement, asserting that his intention was not to harm anyone but to amplify the voice of the public.

In response to the allegations, Thummar has submitted a counter-complaint, alleging defamation by the BJP. He cited instances of his effigies being burnt, which he believes is an attempt to malign his reputation.

Thummar, also a former MLA, emphasised that his primary goal was to represent the discontent of the public with the ruling party.

