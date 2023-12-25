CBSE Cancels Registration Of 26 Schools In Bihar Over Lack Of Facilities

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the registration of 26 schools in Bihar for failing to comply with its parameters.

The CBSE's monitoring body was keeping a lens on these schools for the last few years and had urged them, from time to time, to improve their facilities but they did not heed it.

Sources have said that the schools were taking higher charges in terms of annual fee, monthly fee, and admission fee but not providing the adequate facilities in the schools.

Eventually, the board has taken the decision to cancel the registration.

Those schools are Patna Muslim High School, AVN English School, Kiddy Convent High School, New Delhi Public School, Sherwood School, Doon Public School, Digdarshan Secondary School, Nizamia Public School, AVN School, Sindhu Public School, National Convent High School, Denobili Mission School, Sharon's Public School, T. Raza High School, SDV Public School, Ashwini Public School, Model St Michael High School, Plazma Pathways School and Holy Faith International Public School in Patna district.

Besides, the IQRA Academy, Darbhanga, RD Public School, Hajipur, Takshila School, Muzaffarpur, Rise High Public School, Aurangabad, Takshila School, Gaya, Arya Bal Shanti Niketan, Munger and Ramashray Roy Public School, Darbhanga have had their registration cancelled.

The CBSE uploaded the names of the schools on the website and asked the parents to not to admit their children in these schools.

Following the decision, around 7,000 student who are appearing in the board examinations are given relaxation to appear. Fresh registration of students belonging to these schools will not be valid after the current session.

