               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Two Minor Girls Drown In Pond In Cuttack


12/25/2023 11:00:15 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 25 (IANS) In a tragic incident, two 10-year-old girls died after drowning in a pond in their village in Cuttack district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Sofiya Khatun and Nandini Kumari, both from Kuranga Pradhan village under Sadar police limits of Cuttack district.

“The two girls along with another friend had gone to a pond in the village to take bath. One of the minors slipped into deep water while bathing. Later, two others also fell into the water while trying to save her.

"A local youth present near the pond rushed to their help and managed to save one of the minors. After being informed, the villagers immediately reached the spot and fished out Sofiya and Nandini,” said a villager.

They were later taken to the Community Health Centre at Mahidharapada where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The police have launched a probe into the incident by registering an unnatural death case.

--IANS

gyan/arm

MENAFN25122023000231011071ID1107655382

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search