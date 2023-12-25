Teenage Student Gunned Down In Bihar's Sheikhpura

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) A 17-year-old student was gunned down by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Sheikhpura district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at in the morning at Hasanganj railway crossing under Town police station in the district as Suraj Yadav was on the way to a coaching centre.

He sustained four gunshot injuries and his family members took him to Sheikhpura Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The victim is a resident of Teldih village under Ariyari block and he was residing in Bangali Tola locality in Sheikhpura city.

Following the incident, his angry family members staged a protest, demanding arrest of the accused.

Sheikhpura SP Kartikeya Sharma reached the hospital and assured the family members about immediate action.

Police said that the reason for the incident appeared to be a land dispute in prima facie. However, the matter is under investigation.

--IANS

ajk/vd