Christmas Celebrated With Religious Fervor In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Christian community in Kashmir on Monday celebrated Christmas with religious fervor and gaiety. Special prayers were also held for the resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
The biggest Mass was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Maulana Azad Road here, where dozens of Christians, including women and children, assembled to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
The church wore a festive look as it was decorated with colourful bunting, lights and balloons.
“We prayed for an end to the conflict in Palestine. We see the difficulties, tough times and challenges faced by the people there but we have left it to the Lord, praying for peace in the region through Him,” Father P Tigga said after the Christmas Mass at the Holy Family Catholic Church.
The conflict has been triggered by unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since October 7. Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks. Read Also Gulmarg 'Sold Out' As Tourists Throng Kashmir For Christmas, New Year Ahead Of Christmas And New Year, Hotels In Gulmarg, Sonamarg Booked In Advance
Father Tigga said Christmas carries the fundamental message of love, peace, and happiness.
“We feel happy today as we gather here, we feel unity among us. We have especially prayed for the Kashmir region, for our parents, brothers and sisters, for everyone... so that we must all live together. We should have humanness, that is what is important,” he said.
