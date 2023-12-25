Carbon Emissions Prevented In Garabagh & East Zangezur Thanks To Green Technologies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A total of 210,000 tonnes of carbon emissions are prevented
annually due to the green technologies applied in the liberated
areas, Azernews reports.
Jabrayil Aliyev, head of the project management department of
the state agency for renewable energy sources under the Ministry of
Energy, was informed about this at the meeting of the working group
on environmental issues.
According to him, 165 megawatt hydropower plants have been put
into operation in the liberated territories. As a result, about
208,000 tonnes of carbon emissions are saved annually.
At the same time, solar panels have been installed on public
administrative buildings, schools and kindergartens, and private
residences in the liberated areas. The total installed capacity is
2 megawatts. As a result, 2 thousand tonnes of carbon emissions are
prevented from being released into the atmosphere. The panels were
installed on school buildings in the cities of Fuzuli and Lachin,
and private houses in the village of Zabux in Lachin. In general,
thanks to green technologies, 210,000 tonnes of carbon emissions
are avoided annually.
