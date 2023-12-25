Yerevan's Constructive Approach Can Ensure Contentious Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
While the signing of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and
Armenia is much more necessary for Yerevan, some separatist-minded
Armenian officials are not shy about expressing unthinkable
opinions. Recall that after the anti-terrorist operation in
Azerbaijan on September 28, 2023, the president of the unrecognised
state, Samvel Shahramanyan, signed a document on suspending the
existence of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" and
abolishing all existing fake state institutions as of January 1,
2024. While negotiations on signing a peace treaty between
Azerbaijan and Armenia are continuing, some revanchist forces in
Armenia do not hesitate to mention the name of the so-called
fictitious state, "Artsakh."
For example, the chairman of the Democratic Alternative Party,
Suren Surenyants stated that the dissolution of Artsakh did not
take place on paper, and the decree on the dissolution of
Shahramanyan does not play any role in the history of the
dissolution of Artsakh. Artsakh ceased to exist as a subject, as an
Armenian unit, because "Azerbaijan had and still has an aggressive
agenda". This statement by the party chairman shows that revanchist
views still exist in Armenia and are promoted by pro-European
officials and the Armenian Diaspora abroad.
In fact, it is also obvious that the Armenian separatists, who
live by revanchist ideas, are afraid of losing the financial
support of Western countries. That is also why they do not stop
shouting about the alleged "artsakh" and the "artsakh people." Such
statements not only hinder the peace process, but also cause
aggression and revanchism in people to continue. Besides, those
statements by Armenian officials confirm the words of Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev that there are revanchist forces in Armenia
who dream of creating a blockade around the peace treaty between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Recall that on May 22 of this year, Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan stated that he recognises the territorial integrity
of Azerbaijan, which includes Garabagh. The Armenian Prime Minister
noted that the territories of both countries are mutually
recognised by their mathematical dimensions, whereas Azerbaijan has
an area of 86.6 thousand square kilometres and Armenia has an area
of 29.8 thousand square kilometres. This statement indicated that
the fate of the so-called republic had already been decided. In
other words, the fabricated artsakh does not exist.
However, the question arises why the Armenian authorities,
recognising Garabagh as the territory of Azerbaijan, allow the
separatists to propagandise the ideology and views of this
fabrication? It seems that the pro-Western leadership of Armenia is
still acting not only in the name of its own interests but also in
the interests of Europe and pro-European officials. Armenian
separatists, acting on the initiative of the Armenian lobby and the
Diaspora, do not hesitate to speak under such slogans as "the
people of Artsakh" and "the Republic of Artsakh."
It is known that France mainly finances Armenia in Europe and
implements its interests in the Caucasus through the hands of the
Armenian pro-European leadership. It is also known that, despite
the initiative and efforts of France, the signing of a peace treaty
has been postponed.
Moreover, the leaders and officials of Armenia should realise
that statements about a non-existent state provoke the public
consciousness to the ideology of revanchism. This is unacceptable
for achieving peace in the region and will lead to the failure of
negotiations on a peace treaty. Our advice to Yerevan is to learn
from its own mistakes, give up the past ideology, live today, and
build a future for its young generation.
Let's consider a fact: for many years, Armenia has been excluded
from many mega projects of Azerbaijan, an economic giant in the
South Caucasus. It goes without saying that it is not Azerbaijan
that is to blame for this - it is Armenia itself. Armenia, which
kept Garabagh under occupation for 30 years and dreamed about the
future without doing anything there, did not realise that it would
eventually face such a situation. Because while complacency is
Armenia's secret downfall, it challenged Azerbaijan and was more
engaged in cultivating revanchism.
It is inevitable that it will cause serious consequences for
Armenia, even if it is public, religious, or ordinary people who
carry out such propaganda. Peace is not only for Azerbaijan, but it
is also an important factor for the prosperity of Armenia and the
peoples of the South Caucasus as a whole.
