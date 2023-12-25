Air Force Spox On Downing Of Russian Su-34S: Enemy Must Stay On Edge

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces are not disclosing the details of the weapons used to shoot down Russian army aircraft in order to keep the enemy on edge.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The fact that the enemy makes assumptions about a wandering Patriot or some other system – let them do so. Let them realize that either the Patriot or any other, perhaps, long-range system can be in one direction [today], in the second direction tomorrow, and then in the third direction. The enemy must be constantly kept on edge. In this way, they will carry out their tasks less brazenly, with smaller forces and means,” Ihnat told.

In his words, Ukraine's downing of three Russian Su-34 fighter bombers has produced this very effect. Russian troops literally ceased to conduct any active hostilities in the Kherson region after that.

“That's why they brought dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles there and are searching for what could have destroyed them. In this way, based on the intelligence data, the enemy is trying to figure out what has been deployed in that direction,” Ihnat explained.

A reminder that, on December 22, 2023, Ukrainian forces shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter bombers in the southern direction. On December 24, 2023, Russia's Su-34 fighter bomber was downed in the Donetsk region and Su-30SM fighter aircraft over the Black Sea.