Russia's Kh-59 Missile Intercepted In Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's East Air Command has intercepted a Russian Kh-59 guided air-launched missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih district.
The relevant statement was made by the East Air Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The Kh-59 guided air-launched missile has been destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih district,” the report states.
A reminder that, on the night of December 25, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 28 enemy Shahed-type drones, one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile, one Kh-31P anti-radiation missile, and two fighter jets.
