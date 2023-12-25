Another Group Of Former Idps Arrives In Azerbaijani Zabukh Village (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Families of former IDPs who left the Garadagh district of Baku to Lachin arrived in their homeland Zabukh village, Trend reports.

Twenty seven more families (95 people) arrived in Zabukh village of Lachin district today.

Newly arrived residents were welcomed in the village in a solemn atmosphere. The residents expressed gratitude toPresident, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round state care, and the valiant Azerbaijani army that liberated the lands of the country from Armenian occupation, honored the memory of martyrs with the utmost respect.

Overall, 203 families, that is 783 people have moved to Zabukh village.

All necessary arrangements have been provided for the residents of Zabukh to live in the houses built in their native village by the order of President Ilham Aliyev.

