Russian Airline To Launch Direct Flights From Yekaterinburg To Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Russian Ural Airlines will launch direct flights from Yekaterinburg to Baku from January 13, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the airline.

Departures from Koltsovo airport in Yekaterinburg will be carried out three times a week - on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

"Ural Airlines has already started flights from Moscow to Dubai starting from December 24 and will start flights to the UAE from Yekaterinburg from December 27.

In addition to Baku, a flight program from Koltsovo to Istanbul is scheduled for January.

