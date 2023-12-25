Russian Airline To Launch Direct Flights From Yekaterinburg To Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Russian Ural
Airlines will launch direct flights from Yekaterinburg to Baku from
January 13, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the airline.
Departures from Koltsovo airport in Yekaterinburg will be
carried out three times a week - on Mondays, Thursdays and
Saturdays.
"Ural Airlines has already started flights from Moscow to Dubai
starting from December 24 and will start flights to the UAE from
Yekaterinburg from December 27.
In addition to Baku, a flight program from Koltsovo to Istanbul
is scheduled for January.
