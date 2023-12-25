NATO Optimistic About Joint Declaration Of Azerbaijan And Armenia - Special Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. NATO is
optimistic regarding the joint declaration signed by Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,
said Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and
Security Policy and NATO Secretary General's Special Representative
for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina, Trend reports.
Colomina said this during an interview with Georgia's Channel
One.
"NATO sees this as a very positive development. We support the
improvement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We also
support the efforts of the European Union and the United States in
this process, as well as the measures taken by both countries on a
bilateral basis," he said.
Colomina added that NATO encourages Armenia's aspirations to
move away from Moscow.
"Armenians are free to make their own decisions, and I think
they are already starting to move closer to us - asking for more
cooperation, demanding more political dialog and more NATO
presence. We support any decisions of our partners that we think
are useful for stability in the region. This is very important for
us," he said.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107655333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.