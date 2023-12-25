Armenian Foreign Ministry Continues To Oppose Peace With Azerbaijan - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Armenian
Foreign Ministry continues to oppose the establishment of peace
with Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the
Western Azerbaijan Community.
Armenia's deputy foreign minister, who accused Azerbaijan of
"ethnic cleansing," called for a UNESCO mission to be sent to
Karabakh regarding "Armenian cultural heritage," the Community
notes.
"First of all, we would like to emphasize that it is Armenia
that has been destroying, desecrating the cultural heritage of the
Azerbaijani people in the lands it has occupied for almost 30 years
and preventing the sending of a UNESCO mission to these
territories," the Community said in a statement.
The Community said that the UNESCO mission should be sent
specifically to Armenia to monitor the rich cultural heritage
created by the Azerbaijani people over the centuries.
The Western Azerbaijan Community has repeatedly raised this
issue. Armenia not only does not allow a UNESCO mission into the
country but also denies the existence of the cultural heritage of
the Azerbaijani people.
"Armenian diplomacy should stop showing hypocrisy and stop its
destructive activities," the statement reads.
