Armenian Foreign Ministry Continues To Oppose Peace With Azerbaijan - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Armenian Foreign Ministry continues to oppose the establishment of peace with Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

Armenia's deputy foreign minister, who accused Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing," called for a UNESCO mission to be sent to Karabakh regarding "Armenian cultural heritage," the Community notes.

"First of all, we would like to emphasize that it is Armenia that has been destroying, desecrating the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the lands it has occupied for almost 30 years and preventing the sending of a UNESCO mission to these territories," the Community said in a statement.

The Community said that the UNESCO mission should be sent specifically to Armenia to monitor the rich cultural heritage created by the Azerbaijani people over the centuries.

The Western Azerbaijan Community has repeatedly raised this issue. Armenia not only does not allow a UNESCO mission into the country but also denies the existence of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

"Armenian diplomacy should stop showing hypocrisy and stop its destructive activities," the statement reads.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel