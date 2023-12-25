Amway India Strengthens Its Premium Skincare Range By Introducing Artistry Skin Nutrition Vitamin C + HA3 Daily Serum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 22, 2023: In its quest to provide a visibly healthy beauty to meet the diverse needs of an ever-evolving consumer, Amway India, one of the leading FMCG direct-selling companies, strengthens its Artistry Skin Nutrition range with Artistry Skin Nutrition Vitamin C+ HA3 Daily Serum. This daily \'hero serum\' provides enhanced hydration for brighter, radiant skin and a visibly healthy, youthful glow. Universally safe with all skin types, the Artistry Skin Nutrition Vitamin C+ HA3 Daily Serum seamlessly complements the Artistry Skin Nutrition range, encompassing Artistry Skin Nutrition Anti-aging, and Balancing & Hydrating ranges.



Talking about the new launch, Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India said, â€œAt Amway India, we are in a constant state of evolution, driven by the dynamic needs of our consumers. We are committed to providing need-based recommendations in skincare that seamlessly aligns with our consumerâ€TMs aspirations, helping them achieve their skincare goals. Harnessing our extensive expertise in skin science, we developed Artistry Skin Nutrition Vitamin C + HA3 Daily Serum, a hero serum that embodies the fusion of nature and scientific innovation. Artistry Vitamin C + HA3 Daily is a high-performance brightening Serum that works to visibly reduce lines and wrinkles and plump the appearance of skin with hydration. Concentrated with 2X Vitamin C, 2.4X antioxidants, and tri-action Hyaluronic Acid, Artistry Skin Nutrition Vitamin C+ HA3 Daily Serum is a fresh-mix bottle that gives you a boost youthful radiance with every use. As per our consumer perception studies, 80% of users reported that it improved their skin\'s hydration and tone in less than a week. And, continued use over 4 weeks resulted in visibly brighter and more radiant skin. We are confident that Artistry Skin Nutrition Vitamin C + HA3 Daily Serum will be the most sought-after product, empowering consumers to embrace visibly healthy skin that radiates confidence.â€





About Artistry Skin NutritionTM Vitamin C + HA3 Daily Serum



This significantly improved formula features a more multi-action superstar vitamin C, that is received from the Nutrilite farm grown ingredient acerola cherry and ascorbic acid that helps to hydrate the skin and address visible signs of expression lines and wrinkles. Another enhancement is its tri-action Hyaluronic Acid blend which gives the skin a smoother, boost moisture to hydrate and plump skin. While plumping in the upper levels of the skin, it also penetrates deep into the skinâ€TMs surface, keeping it hydrated, fresh, and healthy-looking. It also provides antioxidant protection against free radicals generated by environmental aggressors. Enriched with White Chia Seed Liposome helps to improve skinâ€TMs moisture barrier which is imperative for healthy-looking skin. The 2 Powerful Peptides help reduce the look of lines and wrinkles.



This brightening, anti-aging and antioxidant serum, which is clinically tested, is a cruelty free vegan product and has been formulated with no parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and cyclic silicones.

User :- Amit Sharma

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9999448552