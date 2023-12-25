Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Pres. Of Cyprus

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a congratulatory cable on Monday from the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides on assuming the top office. In turn, His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable expressing his utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments to the president. (end) mb

