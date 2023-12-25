Kuwait Cabinet Grateful For Global Condolences Over Amir's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's cabinet on Monday thanked leaders from the Gulf Arab region and the world alike for their messages of sympathy following the death of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

These gestures are a testament to Kuwait's "amicable and historic" relations with the international community, the cabinet said amid its weekly session presided over by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The ministers reminisced about His Highness the late Amir's accomplishments during his rule, recalling his great sacrifices and immense contributions towards Kuwait's prosperity and development, saying his memory will forever live in the annals of the nation's history.

The cabinet went on to congratulate His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming power, wishing him every success as he seeks to keep national development and prosperity on an upward trajectory. (end)

