Tourim, Communications Ministers To Meet Media Outlets Representatives Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Makram Qaisi, and Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaidin will host a meeting with representatives of media outlets entitled, "Tourism in Crises... Reality and Challenges."The meeting will take place in the headquarters of the Government Communications Ministry at 11:00 am.The meeting is a part of the Government Communication Forum, which the ministry started with the goal of bringing together officials, society members and representatives of media to discuss public issues.Journalists wishing to cover the event need to show up at least 15 minutes early and provide the paperwork indicating they work for one of the media organizations.