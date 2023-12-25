Himachal CM Releases Three 'SHIMLA Investigators' Books

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Dec 25 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu on Monday released three books, part of 'SHIMLA Investigators' series by children and young adults based on Shimla, once known as the Queen of Hills.

These books are co-authored by Minakshi Chaudhry and young writers -- Gauri Chauhan, 12, Atharv Vats,14, and Sirisha Chauhan, 19.

This effort is a result of Keekli's Angels -- a co-authorship and mentoring programme for children, an initiative by the prolific author Chaudhry in collaboration with Keekli Charitable Trust.

Trust President Vandana Bhagra said: "Keekli promotes creativity among children by various initiatives, including literary, skill-building workshops, and events, aimed at nurturing young talent and encouraging a love for reading and writing. Over the past one year, Minakshi Chaudhry has dedicated her expertise and passion to mentor three young talents, guiding them through the intricate art of storytelling."

"The sale proceeds from these books will be used to further nourish the dream of young writers through creative writing events," she added.

The 'SHIMLA Investigators' series is a brainchild of Chaudhry, the lead author, which will have 21 books.

The first book is "Lost in the Apple Country", co-authored by Chaudhry and Gauri, a 12-year-old student of Convent of Jesus and Mary in Shimla. This enchanting tale promises to transport readers to a world of mystery, betrayal and wonder within the heart of the apple country, Jubbal, also the home town of Gauri.

The second, "The Fatal Arrival", crafted by Chaudhry and Atharv, a 14-year-old Class 9 student of Modern School in Kundali in Haryana's Sonipat, is a gripping saga of tragedy, drugs and kidnapping that keeps readers on the edge from start to finish.

The "Deadly Kitty", penned by Chaudhry in collaboration with Sirisha, a second-year college student pursuing B.Sc Honours (Forestry) from Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Solan, promises an exhilarating journey through the world of women's kitty party intertwined with murder, mystery and intrigue.

