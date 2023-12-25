(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anticipated 10.0% Growth in Global Hand Dryers Market Through Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 25, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The Business Research Company's "Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2024" provides comprehensive coverage of the hand dryers market. According to TBRC's market projection, the hand dryers market size is anticipated to attain $3.23 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The expansion in the hand dryers market is attributed to increased awareness of hygiene and sanitation. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to secure the largest hand dryers market share. Key players in the hand dryers market encompass American Dryer LLC, Dyson Ltd., Electrostar, Excel Dryer Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SPL Ltd., and Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

Hand Dryers Market Segments

.By Product: Jet Air, Hot Air

.By Operation: Manual On-Automatic Off, Fully Automatic

.By End-user: Airports, Hotel And Restaurants, Hospitals, Offices, Shopping Malls, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global hand dryers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Hand dryers are electronic machines used for drying hands in public bathrooms that work either by pressing a button or automatically using a sensor. Hand dryers are cost-effective, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly devices that are extensively adopted in restaurants, hotels, offices, and malls as a replacement for a towel. These are highly responsive and equipped with fast-reacting sensors with maximum energy efficiency for instant reaction.

Read More On The Global Hand Dryers Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Hand Dryers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hand Dryers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hand Dryers Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Dryers Global Market Report 2024



Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: /

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Healthcare Industry Overview with Market Research