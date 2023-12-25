Global Genomics Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Genomics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Genomics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

The Business Research Company's "Genomics Global Market Report 2024 " is an all-encompassing information source covering every aspect of the genomics market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the genomics market size is anticipated to attain $93.79 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%.

The growth in the genomics market is attributed to the increasing government funds allocated for genomics research. North America region is anticipated to dominate the genomics market share. Key players in the genomics market include 10X Genomics Inc., Qiagen NV, Standard BioTools Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Illumina Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Angle PLC, Denovo Sciences Inc., Diagnologix LLC, DNA Electronics Ltd.

Genomics Market Segments

.By Product Type: Instrument (Including Systems, Service Contract And Software), Reagents (Including Reagents And Consumables)

.By Process: Cell Isolation, Sample Preparation, Genomic Analysis

.By End User: Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Institutes

.By Geography: The global genomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The study of genomes is called genomics. Single-cell genomics is an innovative method of classifying individual cells from a tissue sample, capable of defining unique traits and identifying rare cell types. Genomics is used in different fields of study, such as intragenomic phenomena such as pleiotropy, epistasis, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles within the genome.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Genomics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Genomics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Genomics Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

