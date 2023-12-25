Gurugram: 3 Of Family Injured In LPG Cylinder Blast

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 25 (IANS) Three members of a family here on Monday sustained serious injuries on Monday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house, the police said.

The incident occurred in the Shakti Nagar area.

A man, his wife, and their minor son sustained burn injuries, a senior police officer said.

One of the neighbours rushed them to the civil hospital from where they were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in a critical condition.

"Their house and adjoining houses were severely damaged in the blast and a fire also broke out," the police officer said.

The fire brigade personnel later reached the spot and doused the blaze, he added.

