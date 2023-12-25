G-SHOCK Joins Forces With The Indian Sneaker Festival '23 To Propel Streetwear Culture In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 22, 2023: G-SHOCK, the trailblazing force in unbreakable watches, proudly joins forces with the Indian Sneaker Festival, a premier event that celebrates the intersection of fashion, urban culture, and streetwear in the vibrant city of Gurgaon, from the 22nd to the 24th of December 2023.



This collaboration represents a perfect alignment of values and ethos for G-SHOCK and its legendary timepieces with its trajectory firmly rooted in urban lifestyle and street culture. The Indian Sneaker Festival serves as an unparalleled platform for brands to showcase their latest products, connect with a passionate community, and make a lasting impact. G-SHOCK fresh from organising a mega event SHOCK THE WORLD last week from Mumbai aims to bring its acclaimed product line and brand experience to New Delhi via the event now in Gurgaon. G-SHOCK has seen significant momentum announcing strong personalities as G-SHOCK ambassadors in India - Shubman Gill, Vicky Kaushal and members of Team G-SHOCK including rapper Paradox and other eminent individuals from the world of sports and street culture. The brand is also working with localized authentic communities such as BombaySBâ€”an urban skateboarding community based out of Mumbaiâ€”underscore the brand's commitment to being an integral part of the streetwear scene and the pulse of contemporary culture.



In addition to featuring a pop-up shop featuring some of the iconic models at the festival, G-SHOCK is set to leave an indelible mark with a life-size installation of its iconic watch G-SHOCK DW5600 at the venue, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to interact with and appreciate the brand's durability and innovation on a grand scale.



Lace up for a three-day extravaganza where G-SHOCKERS, Sneaker enthusiasts, fashion-forward individuals, and urban trendsetters from across the country converge.



Expressing his enthusiasm about the event, Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India said, â€œOur participation in the Indian Sneaker Festival in Gurgaon gives us yet another opportunity to meet more G-SHOCK fans after our iconic SHOCK THE WORLD event in Mumbai. This allows us to further celebrate a legendary watch brand, which brings together individuals who share the spirit and enthusiasm for the legendary timepieces, especially in the world of streetwear and subcultures.â€





About G-SHOCK:



G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.



In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibeâ€TMs unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.



Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 100 million watches across 100 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.





About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:



Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers, and Clocks.



Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

Company :-PR Pundit

User :- Divij Krishna

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 96547 76017