Iran, EAEU Sign Free Trade Agreement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A free trade
agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union was signed
in Saint Petersburg, Russia on December 25, Trend reports.
The agreement was signed by Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine
and Trade Abbas Aliabadi, and the deputy prime ministers of the
member countries of the union.
The temporary free trade agreement between Iran and EAEU has
been in force since 2018. In 2022, the value of trade turnover
between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union amounted to $6.2
billion.
The mentioned agreement must be ratified in the parliaments of 6
countries (Iran and EAEU member countries).
After the agreement enters force, the trade turnover is
predicted to reach $18-$20 billion within 5 through 7 years.
The parties will reportedly completely cancel duties on 87
percent of the goods traded within the framework of the free trade
agreement. Each of the parties will prepare a list that is
considered sensitive and on which the duty cannot be eliminated,
and 13 percent of the goods traded between the parties and on which
the duty is not eliminated will be listed.
For example, there are a number of goods in Iran's industry or
agriculture, which may be damaged if the duty of those products is
canceled. In return, EAEU member countries will prepare a list of
such products.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107655283
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.