Students Of Baku Higher Oil School Win First Place At PAŞA Insurance Hackathon (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The names of the winners of the Hackathon Competition organized
by PAŞA Insurance OJSC at the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR
(BHOS) have been announced.
Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov and Chairman of
the Board of Directors of PAŞA Insurance Ulviya Jabbarova thanked
the competition participants, congratulated the winners, and wished
them success.
Then the names of the winning teams were announced.
The 1st place was won by the team“Karma”, which consisted of
BHOS students majoring in Information Security: Ismail Mammadzade,
Ali Magerramli and Nadir Iskandarov. The team earned a cash prize
of 4,000 manats.
The team“Phaster” took the 2nd place, and the
3rd place went to the team“Eclipse”.
Student teams from different universities competed in the
Hackathon Competition held at Baku Higher Oil School on November
18-19. About 70 teams applied for the Hackathon, 33 teams received
invitations, and 22 teams participated in the competition.
