Students Of Baku Higher Oil School Win First Place At PAŞA Insurance Hackathon (PHOTO)


12/25/2023 9:16:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The names of the winners of the Hackathon Competition organized by PAŞA Insurance OJSC at the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) have been announced.

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAŞA Insurance Ulviya Jabbarova thanked the competition participants, congratulated the winners, and wished them success.

Then the names of the winning teams were announced.

The 1st place was won by the team“Karma”, which consisted of BHOS students majoring in Information Security: Ismail Mammadzade, Ali Magerramli and Nadir Iskandarov. The team earned a cash prize of 4,000 manats.

The team“Phaster” took the 2nd place, and the 3rd place went to the team“Eclipse”.

Student teams from different universities competed in the Hackathon Competition held at Baku Higher Oil School on November 18-19. About 70 teams applied for the Hackathon, 33 teams received invitations, and 22 teams participated in the competition.













