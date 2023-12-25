Azerbaijan Extends Duration Of Some Tax Benefits

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The draft law
"On Amendments to the Tax Code" and other related draft legal acts
prepared for improvement of tax legislation and administration were
adopted by Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) in the third
reading, State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy
told Trend .
One of the important changes in the direction of reducing the
tax burden of business entities and stimulating entrepreneurial
activity is related to the extension of the term of validity of tax
exemptions, which expire in 2024. Thus, the term of application of
a number of tax benefits provided for by the Tax Code ends on
January 1, 2024. Taking into account that benefits applied to
producers of agricultural goods are also included in this list, as
well as the important role of the agricultural sector in ensuring
food security and employment, the benefits in this area are
extended for another 3 years.
In addition, according to the Tax Code, turnovers on the sale of
feed and feed additives used in livestock and poultry farms, the
list of which is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, from January
1, 2020 are exempt from VAT for a period of 4 years. Thus, as
required by the legislation, VAT exemption was applied when selling
feed and feed additives approved according to the list directly to
livestock and poultry farms. According to the new amendment to the
tax legislation, wholesale realization of such products by
importers or producers of such products at any stage is exempt from
VAT. Thus, it is planned to expand the scope of application of the
VAT exemption.
In addition, in a number of other areas, the period of benefits
has been extended for another three years. Thus, in connection with
the signing of a new agreement between "Baku City Ring" and the
"Formula 1" Group of Companies on the extension of the dates of the
Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, the term of validity of benefits on
profit and VAT in this area has been extended. The period of
exemption from VAT for the performance of work and services under a
contract with an institution determined by the relevant executive
authority at the expense of funds allocated from the state budget
for the performance of their duties by public legal entities
established on behalf of the state on the approved list was
extended.
Also, in accordance with the Law "On Health Insurance", the
terms of exemption from VAT for rendering medical services at the
expense of the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan have
been increased. In addition, this privilege is supposed to be
applied to the provision of medical services at the expense of
means of funds created for public and social purposes according to
the approved list, including "Karabakh Revival Fund", YASHAT
Foundation and Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
