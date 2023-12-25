Deadline For Approval Of Requirements Related To Absentee Voting Certificates For Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Expires

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The deadline for
approval of requirements for the procedure of preparation and
number of absentee certificates for voting at the extraordinary
presidential election in Azerbaijan has expired, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the Calendar Plan of main actions and
measures for preparation and holding of extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan.
According to the Calendar Plan, these requirements should be
approved by the Central Election Commission no later than 45 days
before the voting day, until December 24, 2023.
The deadline for the transfer of absentee voting certificates
from the Central Election Commission to the district election
commissions expired on December 24.
President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on December 7 announcing
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan. According to the
decree, extraordinary presidential election will be held on
February 7.
