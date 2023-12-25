               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Deadline For Approval Of Requirements Related To Absentee Voting Certificates For Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Expires


12/25/2023 9:16:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The deadline for approval of requirements for the procedure of preparation and number of absentee certificates for voting at the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan has expired, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures for preparation and holding of extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the Calendar Plan, these requirements should be approved by the Central Election Commission no later than 45 days before the voting day, until December 24, 2023.

The deadline for the transfer of absentee voting certificates from the Central Election Commission to the district election commissions expired on December 24.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on December 7 announcing extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan. According to the decree, extraordinary presidential election will be held on February 7.

