Many Foreigners Desirous Of Visiting Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands - Expert

being created for the participation of local and foreign tourists
in tours in the Baku-Shusha direction.
Both local and foreign travelers can engage in them by
contacting tourist companies.
What is the general interest of foreigners in visiting
Azerbaijan's liberated territories?
Tourism specialist Rahman Guliyev commented on the matter,
saying that many foreigners are ready to visit the liberated
territories.
He mentioned that applications have already begun to arrive,
notably from Asian countries.
"Foreigners will witness the consequences of Armenian vandalism
on our lands. This will also encourage them to invest in these
lands," Guliyev mentioned.
The expert also pointed out that the liberated territories have
significant tourism potential.
"The presence of new international airports in the liberated
territories will also increase their tourism potential, giving a
significant boost to mutual tourist flows. The liberated lands are
being cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance. High-quality
infrastructure is being created, and the resettlement of these
territories is ongoing in parallel," said the expert.
The government of Azerbaijan has allowed citizens of foreign
countries to visit the liberated territories as tourists.
Foreign tourists can apply to any tourism company to participate
in group tours to Baku-Shusha, and group trips to Sugovushan
settlement will be organized by tourism companies classified as
tour operators and tour operators-tour agents in the State Tourism
Register ( href="" rel="noopener"
style="color: #252525;" target=
go ).
