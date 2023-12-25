Russia Employs Helicopters, Drones To Attack Cherniviv Region In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past seven days, Russia has shelled the areas of Chernihiv region close to the border, employing a helicopter and attack drones.

That's according to Viacheslav Chaus , head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"Over the past week, Russia shelled 15 settlements in Chernihiv region 46 times. A total of 426 explosions were recorded. The enemy launched nine airstrikes employing a helicopter, a Shahed-type kamikaze drone, and an FPV attack drone.

A mobile air defense unit that is part of Operational Command North shot down one of the Russian Shahed drones, Chaus wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Tavria operational zone has been recently seeing nearly 1,000 Russian artillery strikes per day.