Pope Begs For Peace In Ukraine In Christmas Address

This is reported by Vatican News, Ukrinform saw.

"With my eyes fixed on the baby Jesus, I am begging for peace for Ukraine. Let us renew our spiritual and human closeness with its suffering people, so that through the support of each of us they may feel the concreteness of God's love," the Pope urged, addressing the faithful from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

On Christmas Day, thousands of pilgrims gathered in the square in front of the basilica. Among the flags seen on the site, there are also Ukrainian ones.

The Pope named other nations struggling to arrive at peace and stability, mentioning war-torn Syria, Yemen, and struggling Lebanon, assuring all the people of his prayers for their well-being.

"May Armenia and Azerbaijan draw closer to a definitive peace," Francis wished, urging people not to forget the tensions and conflicts that shake the Sahel region, the Horn of Africa, Sudan, as well as Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan."

In addition, he wished for the coming of the day when“fraternal bonds” on the Korean Peninsula are strengthened, opening the way for dialogue and reconciliation.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine this year officially celebrates Christmas on December 25 for the first time.

During the meeting with parishioners on the eve of Christmas, the Pope called for a celebration without extravagance and with the thoughts for countries suffering because of the war, including Ukraine.

