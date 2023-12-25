President Appoints Denys Kliushnykov As AMCU State Commissioner

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Denys Kliushnykov as State Commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

The relevant decree, No. 852/2023, dated December 25, 2023, was published on the website of the Head of State, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On December 22, 2023, Maksym Sandyha was dismissed from the post of AMCU State Commissioner.

Kliushnykov was born in the Donetsk region's Ilovaisk in 1978. He graduated from Donetsk State Institute of Health, Physical Education and Sports. In 2006, he obtained a lawyer's qualification at Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University.

He worked in prosecution agencies in the Donetsk and Kyiv regions, as well as the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office.

On November 19, 2019, Kliushnykov was appointed as Deputy Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration.