Russians Actively Launch Infantry Attacks In Avdiivka, Marinka, Zaporizhzhia Sectors

Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated 402 Russian occupiers and destroyed 42 enemy military equipment units in the Tavria direction over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Ukrainian warriors crushed two enemy tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, five artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles, and two special equipment units.

According to Tarnavskyi, Russia's advanced T-90M Proryv main battle tank was among the enemy equipment burnt.

Another 37 Russian military equipment units were damaged. Additionally, the Ukrainian military destroyed five enemy ammunition depots in the Tavria direction.

Meanwhile, Russian troops focused efforts on conducting offensive and assault actions in the Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

The enemy is launching active infantry attacks with the support of armored vehicles and aircraft, using guided bombs.

Forty combat engagements have occurred in the Tavria direction over the past day. Russian invaders launched 16 air strikes and 906 artillery strikes.

At the same time, according to Tarnavskyi, Russian occupiers are increasingly refusing to take part in assault actions. Many of them began to surrender in groups.

Tarnavskyi thanked the Ukrainian military whose brave and decisive actions force the enemy to do so.