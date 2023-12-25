IKSAD's President Seeks Opportunities For Coop At Azerbaijan Technical University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova

Mustafa Latif Emek, President of the Institute of Economic Development and Social Researches (IKSAD), recently paid a visit to Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU), Azernews reports.

During discussions focused on fostering collaboration in education and research, Yusifbayli Nurali, Vice-Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University, underscored the significant impact of partnerships with leading Turkish higher education institutions. The emphasis was on initiatives such as dual diploma programs, joint research efforts, and the establishment of technoparks, all of which contribute substantially to AzTU's activities.

Mustafa Latif Emek commended IKSAD's global and regional research endeavours across various fields, highlighting the institution's dedication to bolstering the scientific potential of Turkic-speaking nations. He also acknowledged the success of a conference organized jointly by IKSAD and AzTU the previous year.

Mehmet Tümay, Rector of Turkey's Adana Alparslan Türkeş University of Science and Technology, emphasised the paramount importance of advancing cooperation between the two brotherly countries across all domains.

Subsequently, Adana Alparslan Turkish University of Science and Technology and AzTU engaged in discussions on various aspects of cooperation within the realms of education and research.