IKSAD's President Seeks Opportunities For Coop At Azerbaijan Technical University

Mustafa Latif Emek, President of the Institute of Economic
Development and Social Researches (IKSAD), recently paid a visit to
Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU), Azernews reports.
During discussions focused on fostering collaboration in
education and research, Yusifbayli Nurali, Vice-Rector of
Azerbaijan Technical University, underscored the significant impact
of partnerships with leading Turkish higher education institutions.
The emphasis was on initiatives such as dual diploma programs,
joint research efforts, and the establishment of technoparks, all
of which contribute substantially to AzTU's activities.
Mustafa Latif Emek commended IKSAD's global and regional
research endeavours across various fields, highlighting the
institution's dedication to bolstering the scientific potential of
Turkic-speaking nations. He also acknowledged the success of a
conference organized jointly by IKSAD and AzTU the previous
year.
Mehmet Tümay, Rector of Turkey's Adana Alparslan Türkeş
University of Science and Technology, emphasised the paramount
importance of advancing cooperation between the two brotherly
countries across all domains.
Subsequently, Adana Alparslan Turkish University of Science and
Technology and AzTU engaged in discussions on various aspects of
cooperation within the realms of education and research.
