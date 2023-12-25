CBA Approves Regulation On Daily Currency Exchange Limit Per Person In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The Collegium of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has
approved the Regulation on conducting currency exchange operations
by persons licenced for currency exchange activities and
controlling currency exchange activities.
According to Azernews, Taleh Kazimov, the
chairman of CBA, signed a new decision in this regard. According to
the decision, the currency exchange operation will be carried out
only in cash and by order of customers. An identification document
will be required when selling foreign currency in cash over the
equivalent of 500 US dollars to a single customer, as well as
buying more than the equivalent of 10 thousand US dollars from a
single customer at a currency exchange point.
The daily limit of a currency exchange transaction conducted
with an individual at a currency exchange point is 20,000 manats or
its equivalent amount.
The currency exchange office can be organised in the air
terminal complex of airports (group I zone), large shopping
centres, hotels, railway stations, and ports (group II zone), in
the form of kiosks, in separate buildings, and in parts of
buildings with access to the street (group III zone).
The transportation of cash from 20,000 manats or its equivalent
to 200,000 manats or its equivalent by the currency exchange office
will be carried out by the persons providing the collection
service, accompanied by armed security, and the safe transportation
of more cash will be provided by armed security.
The Legal Department of the CBA was instructed to submit this
decision to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the State
Register of Legal Acts within 3 days.
Resolutions of the Financial Markets Control Chamber dated
December 21, 2017 on the approval of the "Rule for currency
exchange transactions by persons licenced for currency exchange"
and dated October 8, 2018 on the approval of the "Regulation on the
implementation of control over exchange activity" were
cancelled.
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.