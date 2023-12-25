               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Embassy Of Azerbaijan In Berlin Appeals To Citizens Living In Germany


12/25/2023 9:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Asim Aliyev Read more

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Berlin has appealed to citizens living in Germany, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany on his official X account.

It was reported that citizens of Azerbaijan (18 years and older) wishing to vote at the polling station to be established in Berlin in connection with the presidential election should be included in the voter list.

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7 next year.

MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655272

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search