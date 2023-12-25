Embassy Of Azerbaijan In Berlin Appeals To Citizens Living In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Berlin has appealed to citizens
living in Germany, Azernews reports, citing a
tweet by Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany on his official X
account.
It was reported that citizens of Azerbaijan (18 years and older)
wishing to vote at the polling station to be established in Berlin
in connection with the presidential election should be included in
the voter list.
It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections
will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7 next year.
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.