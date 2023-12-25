Explore Azerbaijan's Winter Culinary Delights

When it comes to winter, Azerbaijani food takes on a whole new
level of comfort and warmth. From aromatic stews to delectable
dumplings, Azerbaijani winter offers a diverse range of flavours
that will satisfy your craving for hearty meals.
When you're in full-on cosy mode during the cold days, there's
no better time to try these mouthwatering dishes.
AZERNEWS invites you to take on a culinary
journey through some of the most popular winter dishes in the
country.
Khash
Khash is made from beef tripe; in some regions, beef heads and
tails are added to it. The peculiarity of the soup is that, unlike
most Azerbaijani dishes, no spices or herbs are added to it. When
serving, herbs and greens are served in a separate container.
This dish is mainly eaten in the winter to allow the body to get
the necessary energy reserves and keep warm. Housewives serve the
soup with small pieces of white bread, white radish, and hard
cheeses. Thin lavash, or bread, is crumbled into the khash until it
completely absorbs the broth. They eat it with a spoon or with
their hands.
Khash is not only a satisfying dish, but also very healthy. For
example, the gelatin and garlic contained in the soup help with
diseases of the musculoskeletal system, strengthen the immune
system, and preserve the youth and beauty of the skin.
Kufte bozbash
Kufte bozbash is a pea soup with meatballs. Kufta is served with
various vegetable sauces, often as part of meat soups. Sometimes
each meatball (kufta) contains a piece of sour fruit (cherry plum
or plum). The dish became widespread among other peoples of the
Caucasus, especially in public cooking in the second half of the
20th century.
Pilaf
Pilaf is a classic dish that takes center stage during the
winter months. This aromatic rice dish is often prepared with
tender lamb or chicken along with vegetables and fragrant
spices.
Pilaf is usually served on its own dish or plate, with sauces or
stews served in separate bowls. Qazmaq, a crust made at the bottom
of the pan when the rice is steamed, is highly prized and is served
in pieces with the rice or on a separate plate. It is traditionally
served at large events, like celebrations and weddings, or before a
long journey.
The national cuisine offers more than 40 different pilaf
recipes. Most popular among them are Shakh, Parcha-Dosheme, Shirin
and Fisinjan.
Shakh Pilaf (Crown pilaf) is the signature dish of national
cuisine. The name of this dish is derived from its shape which
resembles the crown of a Medieval Eastern ruler. It is
traditionally presented as the main dish at wedding ceremonies in
Azerbaijan.
Sadj
Whether it's lamb, chicken, or beef, marinated in a blend of
herbs and spices, then grilled to perfection over an open fire,
sadj is a true delight for meat lovers, especially during winter
gatherings.
Sadj is actually the name of a flat pan or griddle over hot
coals, but the term is also used to define the dish itself.
Before the invention of frying pans and a gas stove, it was used
both for cooking and bread making, depending on the side used. One
side was used for baking flatbreads, while another side was used to
cook various dishes.
Delicious and aromatic sadj can be made from sturgeon, lamb or
chicken.
Traditionally sadj is placed directly over wooden coals.
The oldest sadj dish is considered sadj-govurma. Cuts of meat
and sheep tail fat are browned in butter, with onion added.
Piti
Piti is a beloved Azerbaijani winter specialty and a true symbol
of comfort food. This traditional meat and vegetable stew is
slow-cooked in individual clay pots to enhance the flavors. Tender
lamb or beef, chickpeas, potatoes, onions, and aromatic spices come
together in a harmonious blend that warms both the body and soul.
The clay pots are typically topped with dough to create a seal,
allowing the flavors to intensify as the dish cooks.
Erishde
Erishdes a traditional Azerbaijani dish that resembles a noodle
soup or stew. The main highlight of the dish is the hand-cooked
arishta (noodles) which is boiled along with dried sorrel. This
soup consists of small homemade noodles simmered in a rich meat or
chicken broth. The dish is served hot, providing a much-desired
warmth during the colder months.