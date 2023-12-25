Pope Prays For Peace Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Pope Francis, in an address entitled "To the City and Peace"
(Urbi et Orbi), called for the pursuit of world peace, Azernews reports.
The pontiff, addressing the faithful in St. Peter's Square,
called for a "yes" to peace and a "no" to wars. He also urged
people to say "no" to weapons. He said peace is more difficult to
achieve when "the production and sale of arms are on the rise."
"May the day of final peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan draw
near. May the continuation of humanitarian initiatives, the return
of refugees to their homes legally and safely, and mutual respect
for the religious traditions and places of worship of each
community contribute to this," the pontiff said.
