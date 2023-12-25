Man Impersonating Transgender Held In Delhi For Snatching

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) A 29-year-old man, who used to pose as transgender on the heavy traffic routes in the national capital and snatched the commuters' belongings, has been nabbed by the police, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Deepak a.k.a. Shivani, used to come from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to commit crimes.

Deepak was found previously involved in seven criminal cases including snatching, theft and Arms Act registered in Kotwali, Daryaganj, Shastri Park and Connaught Place police stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Meena said that on December 23, one Subodh Kumar Yadav was supplying water in his e-rickshaw and when he reached Chandni Chowk, Metro Station Gate No. 4, he was stopped by a transgender, who asked for a tip.

Yadav refused to pay so but was pressurised, so he took money out of his pocket to give him Rs 10.

"Consequently, the alleged transgender became annoyed and snatched the money from Yadav's hand and ran away," said the DCP.

A police patrolling team that was present near the spot of the incident noticed that a person was running and another chasing him.

"The police team immediately sprang into action and joined the chase. The acussed was eventually apprehended," said the DCP.

During questioning, the accused was identified as male, and he disclosed that he hails from Meerut and was a school drop-out.

"He comes to Delhi periodically. He is also a drug addict... so he started committing such crimes in the busy market areas in order to make quick money and to finance his need for drugs," said the DCP.

