Kuwait Amir Congratulates Libya On 75Th Independence Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi in which he expressed his congratulations on Libya's 75th Independence Day, wishing him good health and the people of Libya progress and prosperity. (end) si

